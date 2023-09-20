SparxIT Announces its Participation in GITEX Global Dubai 2023
SparxIT, a leading tech innovator, participates at GITEX Global Dubai 2023, showcasing expertise in digital transformation services at booth Hall 25 - E10.4.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SparxIT, a forward-thinking tech company known for its innovation and expertise, is excited to announce its participation in GITEX Global Dubai 2023. As one of the world's most significant tech events, GITEX Global offers a dynamic platform for SparxIT to showcase its innovation-intensive solutions, collaborate with industry peers, and share insights into the ever-evolving mobile app development landscape.
GITEX Global has been assisting tech professionals in expanding their global networks since 1981, sharing digital ideas, and creating an innovative tech world. GITEX Global is scheduled to take place in Dubai from October 16–20, 2023, and will feature more than 5,000 exhibitors from 180+ countries.
As a global solution provider, this marks our debut at GITEX, the pinnacle of technology exhibitions. After careful deliberation and a history of event participation, we have strategically chosen to showcase their outstanding development skills and broaden their professional networks to embrace the technologies together.
SparxIT has grown into a well-known name in the technological world by providing digital transformation services to build a secure future through intelligent solutions. They offer innovation-intensive solutions like Proof of Concept (validating ideas, viability, risk analysis), Industry-Specific Expertise (HIPAA-compliant healthcare apps, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, Supply Chain & more), Metaverse, Enterprise-Grade Solutions, Cybersecurity, and testing. Their team of 300+ professionals has expertise in diverse technologies like JAVA, .NET, PHP, Node, Native/Hybrid for mobile apps, and emerging tech like Blockchain, AI/ML, AR/VR, etc.
With 16+ years of expertise, the team has built 1000+ applications, 5000+ eCommerce websites, 15,000 projects undertaken, 10+ industries served, 100+ Blockchain use cases handled, 20+ Artificial Intelligence solutions, and worked with 50+ enterprise & Fortune 500 companies with 90% satisfied clients. They have delivered their services to world-leading brands like Pfizer, Hisense, Toshiba, Walmart, Disney, Nestle, Suzuki, Niva Bupa, Philips, Accenture, and over 500+ clients from SMBs to Fortune 500 companies.
The CEO of SparxIT, Vikash Sharma, stated, “GITEX Global is an outstanding platform that brings together the best minds in technology. We are excited to be a part of this event again and expect even better prospects and chances to engage with entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide and forge new partnerships.”
GITEX Global is scheduled to take place from October 16 to October 20, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Center. SparxIT cordially invites all attendees, exhibitors, and media representatives to visit their booth Hall 25 - E10.4 and discover the future of mobile app development. You can also enquire at +91-9810230650 or email sumit@sparxit.com.
