Dark Web Intelligence Market to Reach USD 2.30 Billion by 2031 Growth and Trends

Dark Web Intelligence Market

Over the years, there have been numerous cyber-attacks on both, personal computers and even large companies' PCs system.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dark web intelligence market garnered $341.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.30 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

COVID-19 scenario:

➢ Industries around the globe are severely affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the impact on the technology sector during the crisis was comparatively lesser than the rest of the economy.

➢ The implementation of the global encouraged usage of emerging technologies such as dark web intelligence. Various organizations adopted dark web intelligence solution to tackle various cyber threats and enhance business operations.

➢ Increase in variety of cyber frauds such as ransomware attack, financial fraud, and data hacking across industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and government created the demand for dark web intelligence solution to perform contactless operations safely and securely even during the pandemic.

➢ Furthermore, dark web intelligence enables end-to-end business operation management while improving business agility, streamlining processes, and securing the future of enterprises. For instance, in February 2021, Volante Global, a multi-class and multi-territory international managing general agent (MGA) platform, launched the innovative cyber ransomware solution, Cyber LockoutSM, which combines ransomware insurance cover with the latest cyber security technology. It is designed specifically to greatly reduce an organization’s exposure to malware attacks, including ransomware. Such developments are expected to enhance the growth of the market in the post-pandemic.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global dark web intelligence market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global dark web intelligence market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global dark web intelligence market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Key players in the industry:

➢ Alert Logic

➢ Blueliv

➢ Carbonite, Inc.

➢ DarkOwl

➢ Digital Shadows

➢ Echosec

➢ Enigma

➢ Flashpoint

➢ IntSights

➢ KELA

➢ NICE Actimize

➢ Proofpoint, Inc.

➢ Searchlight Security

➢ Sixgill

➢ Terbium Labs

➢ Verisign

➢ ZeroFox.

