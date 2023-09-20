Global Sensor Fusion Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Sensor Fusion Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The sensor fusion market is expected to reach $10.92 billion by 2027, with an 18.4% CAGR, based on TBRC's 2023 Sensor Fusion Global Market Report.

The sensor fusion market expands with electric vehicle adoption. Asia-Pacific foresees the largest market share. Key players: Qualcomm Technologies, Broadcom, Cummins, NVIDIA Corporation, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Texas Instrument, Aptiv PLC, STMicroelectronics N.V.

Sensor Fusion Market Segments

• By Type: Radar Sensor, Image Sensor, Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Temperature Sensor, Other Types

• By Technology: Micro-Electronic Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Non-Micro-Electronic Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Other Technologies

• By Application: Smartphones, Tablets, TV Remote, Camera, Video Games, Other Applications

• By End User: Consumers Electronics, Automotive, Home Automation, Medical, Military, Industrial

• By Geography: The sensor fusion global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sensor fusion refers to combining input from various sensors to lower the level of uncertainty that can be present when an automatic machine performs a navigational motion or a task. It assists in making up for poor precision or a lack of knowledge regarding an inevitable component of the environment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Sensor Fusion Market Trends And Strategies

4. Sensor Fusion Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Sensor Fusion Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

