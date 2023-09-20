Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 21, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Colebrook Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Auglaize Community Improvement Corporation of St, Marys, Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of St. Marys
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of St. Marys Landfill
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Belmont Goshen Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Carroll Harrison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark City of New Carlisle
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Union Township, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
City of Seven Hills
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Solon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Warrensville Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga County Convention Facilities Development Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Darke Allen Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Defiance Farmer Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware Village of Shawnee Hills
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Clearcreek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Fairfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Bridge Park New Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hancock City of Findlay, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Holmes Holmes County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Holmes County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Holmes County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Holmes County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron Greenwich Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ripley Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Knox Hilliar Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Licking Licking County Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Logan County Libraries
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lorain Wellington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Medina Wadsworth Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Miami City of Tipp City
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
MIAMI COUNTY BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Monroe Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Montgomery West Carrollton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Morrow Village of Cardington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Muskingum Village of Philo
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Perry Perry County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Kent Free Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
City of Ravenna
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Richland Worthington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Sandusky Sandusky County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Shelby WEST CENTRAL OHIO NETWORK
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Shelby County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Stark Canton City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Canton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Taylor Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Washington Village of Macksburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Wayne Village of Creston
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
City of Orrville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Sugar Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Williams Williams County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Corrections Commission of Northwest Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wood City of Rossford Wales Road Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures

