Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 21, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Colebrook Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Auglaize
|Community Improvement Corporation of St, Marys, Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of St. Marys
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of St. Marys Landfill
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Belmont
|Goshen Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Carroll
|Harrison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|City of New Carlisle
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Union Township, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|City of Seven Hills
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Solon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Warrensville Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga County Convention Facilities Development Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Allen Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Defiance
|Farmer Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware
|Village of Shawnee Hills
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Clearcreek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Fairfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Bridge Park New Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|City of Findlay, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Holmes
|Holmes County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Holmes County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Holmes County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Holmes County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|Greenwich Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ripley Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knox
|Hilliar Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Licking
|Licking County Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Logan County Libraries
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lorain
|Wellington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Medina
|Wadsworth Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Miami
|City of Tipp City
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|MIAMI COUNTY BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Monroe
|Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Montgomery
|West Carrollton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Morrow
|Village of Cardington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Village of Philo
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Perry
|Perry County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Kent Free Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|City of Ravenna
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Worthington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Shelby
|WEST CENTRAL OHIO NETWORK
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Shelby County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Canton City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Canton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|Taylor Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Washington
|Village of Macksburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Wayne
|Village of Creston
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|City of Orrville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sugar Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Williams
|Williams County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Corrections Commission of Northwest Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|City of Rossford Wales Road Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures