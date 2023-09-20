CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Jodie Fawl, (402) 471-7428

Governor Pillen Declares September as National Preparedness Month in Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has declared September as National Preparedness Month in Nebraska. He is reminding all Nebraskans how important it is for individuals, families, and communities to prepare for disasters and emergencies.

“Working together, we can build a prepared and resilient Nebraska,” Gov. Pillen said. “While it’s important for all of us to be ready when disaster strikes, this year, the National Preparedness Month campaign is focused on providing information and resources to empower older adults as they make their preparations.”

“The state’s local emergency managers and NEMA have plans to address a wide range of natural and man-made disasters, but individuals and families must be prepared to assume a role in personal health and safety emergency preparedness as well,” said NEMA Assistant Director Erv Portis.

“Plans should include where to meet if a home is destroyed and how family members would contact each other should phone service be out,” Portis said. “For instance, texting often works when phone calls don’t.”

Emergency managers recommend that individuals be prepared to shelter in place for a minimum of three days. Emergency workers may have a large number of people to reach in a disaster and the health of everyone could very well depend on the kit or plan Nebraskans have developed before a major disaster occurs.

To drive home preparation planning, Gov. Pillen signed a proclamation on Sept. 15, marking September as National Preparedness Month.

Visit NEMA’s website at: https://nema.nebraska.gov/assets/files/preparedness/preparedness-kit.pdf for a checklist of items to include in your Family Preparedness Kit.

Gov. Pillen and representatives from NEMA at the proclamation signing on September 15.