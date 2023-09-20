AREAL.ai Showcases Automation Platform at Upcoming Digital Mortgage Conference 2023

Loan origination automation is more important than ever before.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AREAL.ai, the leading no-code automation platform for mortgage and title workflows, will demonstrate its transformative solutions at the DIGITAL MORTGAGE Conference, September 26–28, 2023 in Las Vegas. By extracting data from documents and integrating systems, AREAL.ai enables lenders and title companies to add efficiencies that save them hundreds of thousands each month.

Conference attendees can visit AREAL.ai's booth to meet Head of Sales Bill Hajjar and Product Manager Noah Cosentino and learn how intelligent automation can drive efficiency, improve customer experiences, and uncover new revenue opportunities.

"As lenders and title companies continue to adapt to a changing real estate market, AREAL.ai is providing the efficiencies that are finally lowering their costs,” said CEO Argun Kilic. "Our platform empowers lenders and title companies to convert complex documents into reliable data in real time, accelerating workflows. I’m very excited to showcase how our software is disrupting origination operations and empowering optimization in today's digital lending landscape."

Industry leaders will convene next week at the upcoming DIGITAL MORTGAGE conference to discuss innovations that are shaping the future of the sector.

"Our software has processed millions of pages and achieved ALTA's endorsement," said Head of Sales Bill Hajjar. "We look forward to showing how AREAL.ai can help this show’s attendees maximize productivity and save money for their businesses."

To schedule a meeting at the show, reach out to Bill Hajjar at bill.hajjar@areal.ai.

About AREAL.ai

AREAL.ai is a no-code automation platform for the title and mortgage ecosystem that makes it easy to reliably extract data from complex documents and integrate data with existing tools and workflows. Its goal is to provide end to end document automation and integration in order to save clients resources, time and money as they work through the filing process. AREAL.ai has been serving clients nationwide since 2020. Its headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California. Contact the AREAL.ai team at bill.hajjar@areal.ai.