Artist Don Hershman “The Art of Code Switching” New Art Exhibition Sets Fall Premiere at Salomon Arts Gallery in NYC

Artist Don Hershman

Code Switching #14, 2023 by Don Hershman (Acrylic, ink, and pencil on wood panel (16”x16”x2”))(Photo Credit: Nick Guttierez)

Code Switching #1, 2023 by Don Hershman (Acrylic, ink, and pencil on wood panel (36” x 36” x 2.25”))