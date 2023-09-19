Sazae Japan Partners With Boomi to Tackle Integration Issues Faced by Japanese Companies

Tokyo & Chesterbrook, Pa.--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Boomi™ , the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced a new partnership with Sazae Japan, Inc (“Sazae”), a prominent digital transformation consulting service provider. Boomi is Sazae’s first integration platform as a service (iPaaS) partner in Japan.









As the Japanese subsidiary of Sazae Pty Ltd, Sazae holds a strong presence in Japan, Singapore, and Vietnam. Sazae will incorporate the low-code, intuitive Boomi platform into its comprehensive upstream IT consulting service offerings across all industries.





As demand for cloud computing increases among Japanese companies, iPaaS is gaining attention as a means of achieving system integration in the cloud.





Sazae has been involved in numerous global projects that require integration between applications and systems across multiple countries. Following a successful collaboration with Boomi on a ServiceNow project, Sazae was impressed with the Boomi platform’s ease of use, full development cycle support, stability, and scalability.





The partnership will initially be focused on assisting Sazae Japan's customers in integrating content management systems, such as ServiceNow and Drupal.





“We expect the partnership with Boomi will enable us to quickly and efficiently migrate our existing customers’ data infrastructures to a digital transformation (DX) platform,” said Mr. Ayumu Mizojiri, Director and Founder of Sazae Pty Ltd. “For global projects, we believe that partnering with Boomi, which has a proven track record of eliminating complexity and delivering speed and efficiency, will be invaluable.”





“As demand for iPaaS continues to grow in Japan, we plan to work with Sazae on their global projects and help their customers connect data, applications, processes, and people to achieve better business outcomes and their digital transformation goals,” said Kazunori Hori, Director of Japan, Boomi.





