NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE GRANTSVILLE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Posted: September 19, 2023

Grantsville, Utah—The Grantsville Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for the  justice court judge position that will serve Grantsville, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge  Ron Elton who retired this month. 

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:  

Judge Bryan J. Memmott, J.D., Justice Court Judge for Plain City, South Ogden, South  Weber, Uintah/Huntsville and Woods Cross, resident of Fruit Heights,  

Jaime D. Topham, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Grantsville, and  

Colin R. Winchester, J.D., retired, resident of Tooele.  

A comment period will be held through September 29, 2023. A final candidate will then be  selected by the Grantsville City Mayor, Neil A. Critchlow, within 30 days. His selection must then  be ratified by the Grantsville City Council. To submit written comments about any of the  candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.  

