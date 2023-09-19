Tapbit Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Enhances User Experience with New Features

Tapbit has released a major update aimed at improving the user experience and expanding platform capabilities.

Singapore, Singapore , Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tapbit, a digital cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform, has released a major update aimed at improving the user experience and expanding platform capabilities. The users will benefit from some key changes that include optimising order types like market, limit, trigger, post-only, and taking profit/stop loss orders to accommodate diverse trading strategies.



Tapbit also added new cryptocurrencies, introduced a returns simulator using historical data, enlarged its order book display, and refreshed the interface.

"We prioritise customer feedback to enhance our platform's performance and user experience," said Tapbit Head of Markets Zed Gary. "Every upgrade serves a unique purpose in making Tapbit more competitive."

Founded in 2021, Tapbit has attracted over 150,000 registered users and consistently ranks top 10 in liquidity on CoinMarketCap. Its copy trading feature has facilitated over 1 million trades from 300+ traders.

Tapbit maintains a $40 million insurance fund to protect users against platform-related losses. The company states its commitment to compliance policies and continuous improvement.

Tapbit is listed on CoinMarketCap. More information can be found at https://www.tapbit.com.

Contact:

Zora Chia

Director of Public Relations & Marketing at Tapbit

Email: zora@Tapbit.com

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

