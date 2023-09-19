Guardian Capital Announces Revised September 2023 Distributions for Certain Guardian Capital ETFs

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP today announced a revision to the September 2023 cash distributions in respect of the ETF series of Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund (TSX: GCTB) and Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund (TSX: GUTB.U). The press release issued on September 15, 2023 reported a distribution of CAD$0.1974 per ETF unit for Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund and US$0.2019 per ETF unit for Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund. The distributions have been revised to CAD$0.205 per ETF unit for Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund and US$0.2146 per ETF unit for Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund. The ex-dividend date, record date and payment date for the distributions remains unchanged.



Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) is a global financial services company, which provides extensive investment management services to institutional, retail and private high and ultra-high-net worth clients through its subsidiaries. As at June 30, 2023, Guardian had C$56.5 billion of total client assets, while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.27 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

