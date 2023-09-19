SWEDEN, September 19 - The Government has tasked an inquiry chair with submitting proposals for more stringent requirements for Swedish citizenship. The aim is to enhance the status of citizenship and promote an inclusive society of empowered individuals with improved opportunities to actively participate in society.

“Citizenship represents a formal membership of Swedish society and is very important, both legally and symbolically. By imposing more stringent requirements for acquiring citizenship, the value of it also increases. The inquiry that we are appointing is therefore an important part of the Government’s efforts to strengthen Swedish citizenship. The changes are also an important aspect of the Government’s efforts to promote integration,” says Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard.

The inquiry is to:

propose a requirement of longer habitual residence in Sweden to acquire citizenship;

propose what additional knowledge about Swedish society and Swedish culture should be required to acquire citizenship;

propose a self-support requirement to acquire citizenship;

propose a more stringent requirement of an ‘honest lifestyle’ to acquire citizenship;

determine whether a requirement of a citizenship interview, an oath of loyalty or some similar ceremonial element to conclude the process of acquiring citizenship should be introduced;

determine whether the examination procedures for releasing a child’s citizenship should be changed; and

present necessary legislative proposals.

The inquiry’s remit does not include proposing amendments to the Constitution.

The inquiry is required to submit its final report by 30 September 2024.

The terms of reference are based on an agreement between the Sweden Democrats, the Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberal Party.