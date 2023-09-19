Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book "Mystery of the Kingdom of Heaven" by Deborah Bouchard
EINPresswire.com/ --
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Religion/Philosophy book "Mystery of the Kingdom of Heaven" by Deborah Bouchard, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1638713405.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Essien Asian for Readers' Favorite
The life and times of one of the most famous individuals who walked the Earth are the inspiration behind Deborah Bouchard's new book, titled Mystery Of The Kingdom Of Heaven. Tales of the miracles Jesus carried out over the thirty-odd years he lived have grown into the stuff of legend. Walk with him as Deborah Bouchard presents the salvation story, from its celestial origins, spanning the fall and right up to the tasks and tribulations Jesus had to pass through before the prophecy foretold by the inspirational prophets such as Isaiah came to pass. All of this is from a distinctly unique viewpoint, that of Jesus, known to many as Christ.
Deborah Bouchard's philosophical account is quite impressive. Some people would love to get all this information that she conveys in her book but the thought of having to read through the entire Bible puts them off. What Deborah Bouchard does is take out the critical information and arrange it in such a manner that it is easy to read and understand. Her explanations are thorough and very well-detailed, leaving nothing important out and backing up her information with quotes from the Bible that serve as useful references for a reader. Each of the characters in her book is discussed in detail and the best part for me has to be her realistic presentation of the miracles. Mystery Of The Kingdom Of Heaven is a good book with a lot of educational information for the theologically inclined. Deborah Bouchard deserves all the credit for this impressive book."
You can learn more about Deborah Bouchard and "Mystery of the Kingdom of Heaven" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/mystery-of-the-kingdom-of-heaven where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Other