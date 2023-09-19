Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Social Issues book "From the Windowpane" by Dr. Ida Acuña-Garza
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Social Issues book "From the Windowpane" by Dr. Ida Acuña-Garza, currently available at
http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1638716072.
"Reviewed By Edith Wairimu for Readers' Favorite
From the Windowpane: A Book about the Pandemic by Dr. Ida Acuña-Garza relates a young girl’s eye-opening reflections about the changes brought about by the pandemic. Alyssa recounts how everything drastically changed in a day. Everyone had to stay at home without knowing what the future held. Social interactions changed and people could not visit each other or hug. The internet exploded with new information about the virus every day. Alyssa reflects on her experiences when her home became her new classroom. She looks out her window and sees a tree. She longs to be like it - free and without any restrictions. She thinks about the extensive personal loss that many have experienced. As she looks through the windowpane, she reflects on the lessons that she has learned.
From the Windowpane sensitively explores the mental and emotional effects of the pandemic in a way that children can relate to. It will also help children articulate their feelings when experiencing change, loss, and uncertainty. I appreciated the lessons that we can glean from the pandemic. The messages will also help children evaluate difficult and negative situations and learn from such circumstances. Children will also be able to read the book in either English or Spanish since it is written in both languages. It is also lyrical which makes it fun to read for children. Dr. Ida Acuña- Garza has provided a helpful children’s book with useful lessons. Children will find words to voice their feelings through reading the story. Highly recommended."
You can learn more about Dr. Ida Acuña-Garza and "From the Windowpane" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/from-the-windowpane where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
