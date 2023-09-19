Auditor DiZoglio Determined Net State Tax Revenue is Below the Allowable State Tax Revenue  

Boston — Today, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio announced that her office completed its review of the report of net tax revenues and allowable state tax revenues, in accordance with Chapter 62F, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, as prepared by the Commissioner of Revenue. Auditor DiZoglio and her team determined that the net state tax revenues of $36,924,461,252 are below the allowable state tax revenues of $41,160,988,265 by the amount of $4,236,527,013, resulting in no excess state tax revenues.

“I am grateful for the work of our audit team alongside the collaboration from the Departments of Revenue and Administration and Finance, as well as the Comptroller’s Office, to help ensure we received accurate and detailed information to assist in completing this review,” said Auditor DiZoglio

