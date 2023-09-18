Join Us This Week at the 2023 ED Games Expo

The ED Games Expo is the annual public showcase of game-changing forms of education technology created through more than 50 programs at the U.S. Department of Education, Institute of Education Sciences, and across government.

The 9th annual Expo is this week from September 19 through 22, 2023 at the Kennedy Center REACH and locations across Washington, DC. See the Agenda for information on all the events, including the Expo for Schools, IES Innovation Day and Office Hours, showcase events on different topics, and the livestreamed Science is Cool (ScIC) event.

The ED Games Expo for the Public

Parents and caregivers of children and students ages 3 to 18, educators, and anyone interested in emerging forms of EdTech can register here to attend the ED Games Expo for the Public on Wednesday, September 20 from 5:30PM to 8:30PM at the Kennedy Center REACH. The event will feature tabletop demos of EdTech by more than 150 teams of developers in areas such as STEM, social studies, early learning, special education, and many more. See the 2023 Guide to the ED Games Expo for information on the wide array of EdTech experiences at the Expo.

New! This year Expo has curated four LIVE presentations and artistic performances that will occur during the Expo in the Justice Forum Theater in the REACH. The Line up for these events is below.

5:30 PM – 6:00 PM. Early Learning Fun. Parents and caregivers can bring children to watch a LIVE skit with Cleo and Theo from the Between the Lions TV show. After, life-size characters Zeke from Work It Out Wombats! and Molly from Molly of Denali will be on stage while PBS Kids discusses their new game apps. The session will finish with Paul Reynolds from FableVision talking about the importance of creativity and collaboration in childhood. (Note – children can “meet” the above characters and more immediately after the show in the early learning room – PT109.)

6:15 PM – 7:00 PM. Game-Based Interventions Designed for STEM Teaching and Learning . This session is for designed for educators interested in integrating games into instructional practice. Jessica Ochoa Hendrix from Killer Snails will discuss Waterways for environmental science, and Dan White of Filament Games with Adam Seldown from Roblox will present on how to deliver RoboCo for robotics learning.

7:15 PM – 7:45 PM.Live Science & STEM Challenges! Witness bitesize science experiments, including Mike Davis from the National Science Foundation showing how dry ice at -78C turns into liquid and giant bubbles, and Clifton Roozeboom from PocketLab using G-Force to present scientific data during matchbox car racing. Following, Deanne Bell from Future Engineers and Jenny Buccos from EXPLR will discuss how challenge competitions can engage thousands of students in STEM around the country.

8:00 PM – 8:30 PM. Art in Learning. Entrepreneur Sage Salvo from WordsLiive will lead a spoken word literary performance and industry artist ADARA (with students from a local school) will perform Muzology math music to finish the evening.

Please note, the doors for reach session above will open 15-minutes before the start time listed. Attendance at these REACH Justice Forum Theater sessions will be capped at 144 and seats will be provided on a first-come basis. We kindly request that attendees participate in only one session so that others can also attend a session.

We hope to see you at the ED Games Expo this year!