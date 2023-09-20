Favorite Carolina Author Joins Lowcountry Romance Book Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jill Brashear, a lover of romance and a connoisseur of ideal relationships, adds to her book tour by joining the Lust in the Lowcountry Book Festival to be held in Charleston, SC October 7 and 8, 2023.
The Lust in the Lowcountry Book Festival will boast authors from across the world hosting book signings and writing workshops throughout the weekend.
Brashear joins this festival as the author of 7 romance books and has three more planned for release in the next six months. An avid lover of romance and a delightful word smith who pens a mix of both steam and comedy, this Carolina-based author is ripe for being a leader in the romance market.
"I simply love the idea of that book boyfriend," Brashear explains. "My readers enjoy escaping this world for a bit and drifting off into the one I've created. The men have great jobs, and captiviating backstories, and are interested in the females in my books. It's a thrill for me to bring my characters to the Low Country in October."
Saturday, October 8, Lust in the Lowcountry Book Festival guests will get to meet and engage with authors from across the world. Unlike other book festivals of this magnitude, attendees can spend as much time with authors as they choose. Your ticket gets you all access to your favorite authors, including Brashear.
Brashear's Books Include:
The Aloha Series: Try Me, Try Easy, Try Right, and Try Over. These are historical romance novels.
The Blue Ridge Book Club Series: Love, Lacey Donovan; Xoxo, Valentina; and Sincerely, Thatcher Hayes. These are romance novels based in a fictional town in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.
