First Farmers Financial Corporation declares record dividend

Converse, IN, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. Declares Dividend

Converse, Ind., September 19, 2023 -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on September 19, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on October 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2023. This quarterly dividend represents a 4.4% increase over the $0.45 dividend declared in September 2022. First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.9 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar, and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR 


Tade J Powell
First Farmers Financial Corporation
765-395-3316
tade.powell@ffbt.com

