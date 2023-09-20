Bento Biology Platforms, Inc., a Hypatia Group Subsidiary, Sponsors DPharm Conference in Boston

The sponsorship shines a spotlight on Bento Biology Platform, Inc.'s cutting-edge Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) solutions.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, September 19, 2023 — Bento Biology Platforms, Inc. ("BENTO"), a subsidiary of Hypatia Group, proudly announces its sponsorship of the DPharm conference in Boston this week, spotlighting its cutting-edge Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) solutions and gamified Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROM) Engine. These innovations are empowering at-home participation in clinical studies and driving precision medicine research to new frontiers.

DPharm, the Disruptive Innovations to Advance Clinical Trials conference, serves as the ideal platform for BENTO to showcase its groundbreaking approaches in clinical trial optimization. With a focus on decentralization and patient-centricity, BENTO is leading the charge to transform the traditional clinical trial landscape.

"We are thrilled to be a sponsor of DPharm this year," said Louis Sanquini, Global Head of Sales for Bento Bio. "Our DCT solutions and gamified PROM Engine are redefining the patient experience in clinical trials, making participation more accessible, engaging, and inclusive. DPharm provides the perfect forum to engage with industry peers and share the impact of our innovations."

BENTO's Decentralized Clinical Trial solutions leverage digital technology and remote monitoring to enable patients to participate from the comfort of their homes. This approach not only enhances patient convenience but also significantly reduces the burden on healthcare infrastructure, ultimately expediting the development of life-changing therapies.

The gamified PROM Engine, on the other hand, revolutionizes Patient-Reported Outcome Measures by making data collection interactive and engaging for participants. This innovative tool facilitates the collection of invaluable patient data, contributing to the advancement of precision medicine research.

Key highlights of BENTO's DCT and gamified PROM Engine solutions include:

- Remote Monitoring and Data Collection

- Enhanced Patient Engagement

- Real-Time Data Analytics

- Secure and Compliant Platforms

- Accelerated Clinical Study Timelines

BENTO is eager to engage with DPharm attendees and industry leaders to explore partnerships, share insights, and advance the adoption of patient-centric clinical trial practices.

Attendees are invited to visit BENTO's exhibit at DPharm to experience firsthand how these innovations are shaping the future of clinical research and precision medicine.

For inquiries or to schedule a meeting with BENTO at DPharm, please contact Lou Sanquini at (917) 558-0621.

About Bento Biology Platforms, Inc.

BENTO Bio is a subsidiary of Hypatia Group and a pioneer in Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) solutions and gamified Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROM) Engines. BENTO's innovative technologies are revolutionizing clinical trials by enabling at-home participation and driving precision medicine research to new heights.