YES Communities Donates Thousands of Free School Supplies for Residents

Denver, Colorado, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities is thrilled to announce the resounding success of a national Back to School supply drive held in over 200 communities, aimed at equipping local students with the necessary tools to excel in their academic pursuits. This initiative embodies YES Communities' deep-rooted commitment to fostering educational growth and creating a positive impact for residents.

"At YES Communities, education is the cornerstone of a thriving community. The School Supply Drive is a testament to our dedication to creating opportunities for youth and their families," said Karen Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer at YES Communities. "It brings everyone on our team a great joy to send the children in our communities back to school with full backpacks, ready to tackle a new academic year."

Community team members assembled thousands of backpacks and collected boxes of new and unused school supply donations to be distributed across communities. This team member-led effort creates a meaningful impact in the lives of local students and builds lasting and meaningful relationships with residents and team members.

“Together, we can build a stronger community by investing in education and equipping these young students with the resources they need to succeed,” said Karen Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer at YES Communities.

