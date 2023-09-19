Clinical ink Enhances Data Management Services, and Announces Senior Hires in Data Management and Data Integrity

Expansion of expertise and data solutions to drive growth for leading clinical technology provider.

Winston Salem, NC, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical ink, a global life science technology company, announces the appointment of Jeff Bock, Vice President of Data Management and Tom Haag, Vice President of Data Quality Control. Bock will lead the development of the company’s data management strategy and expanding technology portfolio to support clinical trials. Haag will oversee the strategy and execution for ensuring the integrity of customer data sets.

Bock is an experienced data management executive with 20 years specializing in building and leading data management teams in the delivery of clinical trials. Prior to Clinical ink, Bock served as Executive Director, Data Operations Technical Services at Syneos - a leading CRO biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Haag has a deep expertise in digital health and data integrity in clinical trials. He joins the company following senior roles at CRF and Novartis in digital development and quality assurance.

In addition to these appointments, Clinical ink launched a range of new Data Management services to support its comprehensive range of eCOA, direct data capture, patient engagement, and digital biomarker solutions. The Data Integrity service will include an analytics suite with checks on per-protocol compliance, cross-study data consistency and coherence, as well as anomaly and bias detection checks.

Jonathan Goldman, MD, Clinical ink’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Jeff and Tom to Clinical ink. Their outstanding expertise is an important addition to our industry-leading data capture technologies. Our new data integrity solutions will reduce the burden on sites and sponsors by ensuring that the data entered by staff and patients is complete and of high quality, reducing data cleaning activities at the end of the trial. Moving forward, we expect to provide additional data integrations and services to improve the time and cost of projects and the experience for patients and sites.”

About Clinical Ink

Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient science together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with Direct Data Capture, eCOA, eConsent, telehealth, neurocognitive testing, and digital biomarkers advancements, drive the industry standard for data precision and usher in a new generation of clinical trials.

Keren Dubin Clinical ink keren.dubin@clinicalink.com