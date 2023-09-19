Submit Release
AB421 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-09-19

WISCONSIN, September 19 - An Act to repeal 343.44 (2) (ad), 343.44 (2) (ag) and 343.44 (2) (ar); to amend 343.05 (5) (b) 1., 343.05 (5) (b) 4., 343.05 (5) (b) 5. and 343.44 (2) (b) (intro.); to repeal and recreate 343.05 (5) (am); and to create 343.44 (2) (a) and 351.02 (1) (a) 11. of the statutes; Relating to: penalties for operating a motor vehicle without a license or after license suspension or revocation and providing a penalty.

Status: A - Transportation

