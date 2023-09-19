Submit Release
AB422 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-09-19

WISCONSIN, September 19 - An Act to amend 236.13 (1) (e); and to create 86.074 of the statutes; Relating to: highway setback areas and the Department of Transportation's authority to approve subdivision plats. (FE)

Status: A - Transportation

