AB426 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-09-19

WISCONSIN, September 19 - An Act to repeal 66.0501 (1); to amend 66.0511 (title); and to create 66.0511 (1) (am), 66.0511 (1) (ar), 66.0511 (1) (c) and 66.0511 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: eligibility for appointment as a law enforcement or correctional officer.