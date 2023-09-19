WISCONSIN, September 19 - An Act to renumber and amend 29.407 (1) (b) and 29.407 (2) (d); and to create 29.407 (1) (b) 1. b. and 29.407 (2) (d) 1. b. of the statutes; Relating to: the transportation of fish taken by hook and line.
Status: A - Sporting Heritage
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab430
You just read:
AB430 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Sporting Heritage - 2023-09-19
