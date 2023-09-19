Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,490 in the last 365 days.

AB430 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Sporting Heritage - 2023-09-19

WISCONSIN, September 19 - An Act to renumber and amend 29.407 (1) (b) and 29.407 (2) (d); and to create 29.407 (1) (b) 1. b. and 29.407 (2) (d) 1. b. of the statutes; Relating to: the transportation of fish taken by hook and line.

Status: A - Sporting Heritage

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab430

You just read:

AB430 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Sporting Heritage - 2023-09-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more