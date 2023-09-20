Submit Release
A Two-Time Brain Cancer Survivor Paying it Forward

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate White has a remarkable story of resilience and hope that she experienced with her family, friends, and medical team. Kate was diagnosed and treated twice for a glioblastoma – the most common and aggressive type of brain tumor.

Kate refused to allow setbacks to stop her from pursuing her passions and goals, and her collaborative medical team was eager to help. They used innovative surgical techniques that have played an important role in her recovery, including an optical imaging agent that lights up the brain tumor in a bright pink hue, which helped Kate’s neurosurgeon see and remove as much of the tumor as possible.

Today, Kate's life takes a new direction as she expands on her mission to give back to her community and inspire others impacted by glioblastoma.

