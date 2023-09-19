Submit Release
Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and Civic Education and Engagement Division Launch Inaugural Class of Student Civic Liaison Program for High School Students

RHODE ISLAND, September 19 - Civics-focused program will foster connections between local schools and government

PROVIDENCE, RI - Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Civic Education & Engagement Division hosted the first session of the newly-created Student Civic Liaison Program at the Rhode Island State House last night.

The Student Civic Liaison Program is a new initiative of Secretary Amore and the RI Department of State, designed to create connections between local students and their government. The program will take place over the 2023-2024 academic year, with students meeting monthly to hear from community leaders, elected officials, and education and non-profit professionals.

"One of the best ways we can build a strong next generation of voters and civic participants is by engaging them early, creating interests and habits that will last a lifetime," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I am proud to be able to facilitate such opportunities for these students, and I know that the Student Civic Liaison Program will be an integral piece of the Department's civic education programming for years to come."

The goal of the program is to expand educational and networking opportunities for civically-engaged Rhode Island students and to foster connections between local students and school communities and the RI Department of State. In addition to monthly sessions and networking opportunities, Student Civic Liaisons may take part in community-focused initiatives such as organizing voting registration drives, creating a civic engagement club, recruiting youth poll workers for primary and general elections, and developing programs that will make a difference in their high schools.??

The inaugural cohort includes 89 high school students representing 42 Rhode Island high schools. Students were nominated for the program by their teachers or school administrators. Each participating school also identified one teacher liaison who will support their students in facilitating initiatives in their school and community.

Student Civic Liaisons will earn a certificate of Civic Education Excellence from the RI Department of State upon completion of the one-year program.?

To learn more about the RI Department of State's civic education programming and resources for students and teachers, visit https://www.sos.ri.gov/divisions/civics-and-education.

