Quattro Development to Attend Chicago ICSC Event

OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quattro Development is excited to announce its participation in the ICSC Chicago conference, taking place on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at the Hilton Chicago located at 720 S. Michigan Ave.

As the premier Midwest-regional gathering for the retail real estate industry, ICSC Chicago brings together key players who are redefining how people shop, play, work, dine and gather. The event attracts hundreds of exhibitors offering a platform for tenants, brokers, landlords and engineers to connect and explore mutually beneficial opportunities.

"The ICSC Conference in Chicago has always been a strong regional event that gives us the chance to meet with brokers and tenants who are actively pursuing opportunities in Chicagoland and the surrounding states. It’s not as big or hyped as the Las Vegas conference which we approach in a very methodical and structured manner with meetings scheduled all day long. The vibe of the Chicago conference is more casual and conversational. We spend a decent chunk of the day walking the floor and bumping into people we know and have worked with in the past. These conversations oftentimes lead to future meetings which translate into new deals. That makes it a fun and productive way to connect with our peers,” says Mike Liyeos, co-founder of Quattro Development.

At this year's event, Quattro Development will be represented by its largest delegation yet, with five members of its leadership team in attendance: Mike Liyeos, Rob Walters, Owen England, Grant Barrett and Matt Liburd, the latter attending for the first time. Commenting on the expanded representation, co-founder Rob Walters says, "ICSC events provide a great platform to start new relationships and nurture existing ones. Over the years we've met many real estate professionals who have become friends who we look forward to catching up with. We feel that it's important for our next generation of Quattro leaders to participate in these events so that they can create their own relationships which they can grow as their careers progress."

Since 2008, Quattro Development has been helping commercial retail clients get to their "Main and Main" by thoroughly researching markets for proposed new locations, and providing data driven by first-hand, boots-on-the-ground observations. By presenting a current and complete market picture in the conference room, Quattro has successfully completed more than 130 on-time and on-budget projects for 65 plus clients nationwide, including Arby's, the United States Postal Service, Starbucks, AT&T, Buffalo Wild Wings and many more. For more information about Quattro Development, visit: https://quattrodevelopment.com/

Since 1957, ICSC, or the International Council of Shopping Centers, has served as the primary trade association for the global Marketplaces Industry. Today, the association counts more than 68,000 members in more than 100 countries, representing all key industry stakeholders, from brokers and retailers to shopping center owners, managers, developers, marketing specialists, investors, academics and public officials. ICSC Las Vegas is the trade association's preeminent annual event, held in May, and designed to bring together deal-makers and special experts to level up the Marketplaces Industry. For more information about ICSC visit: https://icsc.com

