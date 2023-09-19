Redwood Logistics Named Among 2024 FreightWaves FreightTech 100

--Redwood’s innovative technology and approach to supply chain disruptions lands the company within the top 100 for the sixth straight year--

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, today announced the company’s recognition within FreightWaves’ annual FreightTech 100 list . Now in its sixth year, the FreightWaves FreightTech awards celebrate innovation and disruption within the freight industry. Redwood’s 2024 recognition comes on the heels of launching a new sustainability and carbon tracking tool, Redwood Hyperion , recent acquisition of Rockfarm, and onboarding of many new partners integrated into RedwoodConnect™ to expand Redwood’s Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS).



“Redwood’s ability to blend the physical and digital supply chains means we are able to go past the execution stage of logistics and dig into full orchestration,” said Mark Yeager, CEO at Redwood. “This year’s acquisition of Rockfarm, launch of Redwood Hyperion, and milestone of reaching over 100 unique technology platform integrations preconfigured within RedwoodConnect™ fortifies our strategy to become the leading modern 4PL provider.”

In March 2023, Redwood launched an innovative new sustainability tool, Redwood Hyperion . The tool provides a customizable suite of carbon visibility, reduction and offsetting tools, meeting shippers wherever they are in their sustainability journey – affording actionable insights and milestones to help reach their goals. Hyperion includes a comprehensive suite of carbon tracking and data tools through RedwoodConnect™, Redwood’s proprietary integration platform as a service (iPaaS) that facilitates integration of digital and physical supply chains.

RedwoodConnect™ is continuing to broaden its network of digital connections with leading ISVs and FreightTech partners, positioning itself as the "App Store for Logistics." This simplifies access to leading technology and tailored logistics solutions, offering a more drag-and-drop experience for its customers. The RedwoodConnect™ platform has over 100 powerful integration partners including advanced payment provider TriumphPay, last-mile delivery functionalities through nuVizz and Onfleet, supply chain visibility via project44, and more.

“Our technology delivers high impact capabilities to harmonize supply chains and make communication among systems simple,” said Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer, Redwood. “Having everything interconnected through RedwoodConnect™ allows users to customize their own unique digital supply chain and access an app store for applications, connectors, and rapid connectivity playbooks for their unique digital transformation, providing optimal results.”

This year marks Redwood’s sixth consecutive FreightTech 100 honor. To learn more about Redwood’s FreightTech offerings or join the app store for logistics, please visit: https://www.redwoodlogistics.com/technology/redwood-connect

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model — Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .