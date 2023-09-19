Delivery Method: VIA UPS Reference #: 320-23-38 Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Ms. Natalie Naifeh Maison Blanche LLC 5228 Chesapeake Way

Houston, TX 77056

United States Issuing Office: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research | CDER United States

Warning Letter 320-23-38

September 14, 2023

Dear Ms. Naifeh:

Your firm is registered with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) as a manufacturer of over-the-counter (OTC) drug products; specifically, products listed include Hand Sanitizer Nº93 Maison Blanche. On August 16, 2022, the FDA sent an electronic request for records and other information pursuant to section 704(a)(4) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), 21 U.S.C. 374(a)(4), to the contact e-mail address provided in your registration file. This request went unanswered, as did another email request sent on August 31, 2022. FDA attempted to contact you by phone on October 24, 2022, leaving a voicemail requesting that you provide a response by October 31, 2022. On October 26, 2022, you contacted FDA, by email, requesting additional information and notifying FDA that the firm renewed their registration for 2023, but did not respond to the section 704(a)(4) records request. FDA responded to your email on October 26, 2022, and reiterated the need to provide records or other information. FDA again contacted you by email on February 6, 2023, which went unanswered. We attempted to contact you by phone on September 6, 2023, and left a voicemail requesting a response within 24 hours. On September 8, 2023, FDA received a voicemail from your firm providing an updated contact number for you and stating that FDA’s request would be forwarded to you. No response was received. On September 12, 2023, FDA attempted to contact you again by phone. FDA left a voicemail requesting a response within 24 hours. You failed to respond to these attempted communications or otherwise provide the requested records or other information. Pursuant to section 704(a)(4), FDA’s request and follow-up communication included a sufficient and clear description of the records sought.

It is a prohibited act under section 301(e) of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 331(e)) to refuse to permit access to or copying of any record as required by section 704(a).

Because your firm failed to respond to the section 704(a)(4) records requests and associated communication attempts,1 we have no indication of the level of quality assurance for drugs registered as manufactured at your facility.

Respond to this letter within 48 hours to confirm or update your registration and/or drug listing status and indicate whether you will respond to the request for records and other information. If you are no longer manufacturing drugs, delist all the drugs previously listed with FDA, using the last lot expiration date as the marketing end date of the product, and deregister your facility accordingly.

The Agency may conduct an inspection to verify information provided and/or to evaluate the compliance of your manufacturing operations.

Continued non-response regarding questions of the quality assurance of the drugs manufactured at your facility may lead to inclusion on the Agency’s list of hand sanitizers consumers should not use, at: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizersconsumers-should-not-use.

You may provide additional information for our consideration as we continue to assess your activities and practices.

Send your electronic reply to CDER-OC-OMQ-Communications@fda.hhs.gov.

Identify your response with FEI 3017125078 and ATTN: Rory Geyer.

Sincerely,

/S/

Francis Godwin

Director

Office of Manufacturing Quality

Office of Compliance

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, FDA

_____________________

1 During the COVID-19 public health emergency, which expired on May 11, 2023, a number of hand sanitizer products have been recalled due to quality issues including from substitution with other drug substances, impurities at unacceptable levels, and subpotency. The Agency has reached out to registered OTC drug firms with hand sanitizers included in their product listing, to assess the overall quality of the drugs registered as manufactured by these firms.