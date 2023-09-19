Eric Wittman Appointed as CEO of VSCO

A New Chapter for the Creative Community Platform Begins During a Time of Robust Growth and Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSCO, the trusted photo & video editor for premium presets, quality tools, and the creative community is proud to announce the appointment of Eric Wittman as its new CEO, effective immediately. Alongside this transition, Joel Flory, VSCO's co-founder, will take on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board and Founder, while Greg Lutze will continue as Chief Experience Officer, co-founder and Board Member.



Flory and Lutze, the visionary co-founders of VSCO, embarked on a journey over twelve years ago to create a platform for creators, by creators. Today, VSCO boasts a vibrant global community comprising over 200 million creators worldwide. As the needs of this diverse community evolve, VSCO is taking a significant step forward by promoting Eric Wittman to lead the organization as CEO.

Eric Wittman’s wealth of experience leading companies and growing new categories will further accelerate VSCO's ability to adapt to creators' ever-changing needs and expectations today.

Wittman has spent the past two years as President of VSCO. He brings three decades of executive and operational leadership to VSCO and has worked across the creative and technology space, having been the COO at Figma, general manager at Atlassian, CEO of a music tech company Songbird, and holding senior positions at Adobe.

The timing of this transition aligns with VSCO's robust growth and expansion of its product offerings, in line with its ambitious five-year vision.

“There has never been a better and more challenging time to be a creator today and with continued transformation ahead for the creator economy, we could not be more thrilled to have Eric Wittman leading VSCO as CEO,” said Joel Flory, co-founder and executive chairman of VSCO. “As part of our plan put in motion five years ago, we’re thrilled to be making this transition from a position of strength and honored to continue building for the next generation of creators under Eric’s leadership.”

“I am honored to lead VSCO and build on its legacy of empowering creators,” said Wittman. “Together with the incredible team at VSCO, we will continue to build new creative products, further enrich our thriving creator community, and surface ways to help creators make a living from their skills and work."

VSCO looks forward to this exciting new chapter and the opportunities it will bring to serve its community of creators better.

About VSCO

VSCO is the trusted photo & video editor for premium presets, quality tools, and creative community. We nurture creativity so you can make it. In 2011, Founders Joel and Greg set out to create a photo and video editing app that combines premium quality editing filters and tools, thoughtful curation, and a diverse community for creative professionals. From day one, VSCO’s mission has been to nurture the creative journey from start to finish and inspire creators to realize their vision. Along the way, we’ve built a vibrant platform of creators worldwide who continue to inspire us and our evolution. We believe that creators can do anything with the right creative tools, inspiring resources, and a supportive community.

