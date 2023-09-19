Submit Release
Consumer Alert: TDCI Shares Information About Chattanooga Based CPA Firm

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 | 10:13am

NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) is sharing information with Tennessee customers and business owners of Chattanooga-based Certified Public Accounting Firm JD Frost & Company.

The firm, which has an assumed name of Croft & Frost, appears to have unexpectedly ceased operations. In an effort to assist consumers who may have concerns about the closure, TDCI and the Board of Accountancy is sharing the following information.

  • Immediate Actions: If you have any ongoing financial transactions or impending deadlines, consider consulting with another CPA or CPA firm to ensure matters are handled as timely as possible. License verification can be performed at verify.tn.gov
  • Records: Endeavor to obtain any personal or business records, files, or documents from the firm. CPAs and CPA firms have an obligation to provide certain records.
  • Stay Informed: Keep abreast of any communications from JD Frost & Company, Croft & Frost and/or Jonathan Frost, which may provide further instructions or updates on the status of their closure.
  • Filing a Complaint: If you believe you have been adversely affected or harmed by the practices or the closure of JD Frost & Company, Croft & Frost and/or Jonathan D. Frost, we encourage you to file a complaint with the Tennessee State Board of Accountancy at core.tn.gov. Complaints can assist us in taking appropriate regulatory actions and help protect the rights and interests of Tennessee citizens.

Affected consumers should consider consulting a private attorney to determine their rights as a consumer and whether further legal action is necessary in regard to their specific complaint.

Should you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact our office at 615-741-2550 or visit us online at tn.gov/commerce.

A memo from the Tennessee State Board of Accountancy to consumers about this matter can be found here.

