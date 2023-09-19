Submit Release
Major gift announcement at OCAD University

Media Advisory

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please join us for a transformational gift announcement at OCAD University’s flagship professional art gallery, Onsite Gallery.

The gift will empower students in their pursuit of art and design education and support Onsite Gallery’s diverse programming.

When: Tuesday, September 19, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Remarks at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Onsite Gallery, 199 Richmond St. W., Toronto

The event also celebrates Chancellor Emerita Kiki Delaney and the Delaney Family. Chancellor Emerita Delaney is a leading philanthropist and advocate of the arts and a cherished supporter of OCAD University.

Onsite Gallery is an experimental curatorial platform for art, design and new media. The gallery presents contemporary, Indigenous, and public art and design to advance knowledge creation and stimulate local and international conversations on the urgent issues of our time.

                                                                       -30-


Karen McCarthy
OCAD University
437-779-0597
kmccarthy@ocadu.ca

Natalie Pavlenko
OCAD University
416-977-6000 x475
npavlenko@ocadu.ca

