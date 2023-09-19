Majesty Coffee Reports a 60% Increase in Demand for Commercial-Grade Espresso Equipment for Coffee Trucks & Carts

It Features Premier Brands of Espresso Machines and Wholesale Coffee Beans to Meet the Growing Needs of Coffee Trucks

Bridgewater Township, NJ , Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majesty Coffee sells commercial-grade espresso equipment, and coffee grinders. It has a wide range of household and commercial espresso machines and carries the industry's best brands. Some of which are Rocket, Elektra, Slayer, Quick Mill, La Pavoni, La Spaziale, and Nuova Simonelli. For any bistro or coffee shop, their espresso machine attracts customers. Regardless of how small or huge the coffee shop might be, having some regulars on the list would be great for a business. Coffee shop owners and customers often choose from these top professional espresso maker picks.

But there has been a new trend: it's not just cafes and restaurants fueling the demand anymore; the surge in coffee trucks has significantly contributed to the growing interest in our commercial-grade espresso equipment and wholesale beans.



Majesty Coffee

Choosing the right espresso machine can guarantee satisfied customers. Choosing the right machine according to the size of the café and the number of cups the machine would make in a day is important. There are different types of espresso machines available today. The most common are the automatic or volumetric, semiautomatic, automatic with manual dosing options, and pour-over and direct-connect espresso machines. Once customers understand the different types of machines and their features, they should consider their budget, the experience of the staff with coffee machines, their branding, the number of espressos that need to be made, and the machine certifications. Customers often choose from these top professional espresso maker picks for their coffee truck, coffee cart, or cafe:

1. Appia Life Compact

2. Victoria Arduino E1 Prima

3. La Spaziale S2 EK 2 Group

4. Nuova Simonelli Aurelia Wave Digit

5. Nuova Simonelli Prontobar Touch

6. Franke A1000 Flex

7. Eversys Cameo

8. Rocket Boxer 2 group

Choosing the perfect coffee machine for a business is not easy, unless the owner is an ardent coffee buff and knows everything about the machines. For those who need help selecting the perfect espresso maker for their shops, trucks, restaurants or carts, visit MajestyCoffee.com or call one of its espresso experts right away.

The Majesty Coffee website offers a wealth of information for coffee lovers and coffee shop owners. Whether setting up a new shop or upgrading your existing one with the latest coffee machines and espresso makers, this site has covered it with buying guides featuring all the latest brands currently ruling the industry. Aside from detailed specs and reviews, the site offers video guides for better understanding. For everything else, Majesty Coffee sells commercial-grade espresso equipment, and the site also features the latest machines for home and commercial use. Customers can also buy coffee beans in bulk and at wholesale prices. It sources all its premier beans from sustainable traders and supports fair trade to help farmers throughout Cameroon.

To learn more, visit https://majestycoffee.com/pages/best-commercial-espresso-machine-for-small-business.

About Majesty Coffee

Majesty Coffee was founded by Nunzio and Mike Ross. Their love for coffee started in their childhood when their father, Vincent, made French-pressed coffee daily using freshly ground beans of the finest quality. To recreate those memories every morning, these brothers started Majesty Coffee, featuring premier brands in coffee makers with solid warranties and easy repairs.

###

Media Contact

Majesty Coffee

Address: 29 Chimney Rock Rd Bridgewater Township, NJ 08807

Phone: (888) 978-5224

Website: https://majestycoffee.com/

















Attachment