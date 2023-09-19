Imagine360 Selected for BenefitsPRO’s 2023 LUMINARIES Awards

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine360 has been named to BenefitsPRO LUMINARIES Class of 2023 in the category of Education & Communication – Organizations.



This recognition celebrates top professionals and organizations within the benefits industry that strive to transform and humanize the field and set a bright example within the business. The 2023 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee’s commitment to the highest ethical standards, as well as dedication to service and excellence.

“This year’s honorees exemplify how leading benefits professionals are moving their industries toward a brighter future and producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to employers, employees and the future of benefits and health care,” says BenefitsPRO Editor in Chief Paul Wilson. “Our team is excited to recognize these industry thought leaders and innovators.”

“We are thrilled to be selected for the Luminaries Class of 2023 – a testament to our team’s dedication to educating and empowering stakeholders, enabling more than 900 employers and their HR teams to feel confident in a sustainable healthcare solution,” says Imagine360 President and CEO Jeff Bak. “It is an honor to be recognized by BenefitsPRO for the second consecutive year as we continue our mission to reimagine the healthcare experience and offer deep savings for both organizations and their employees.”

Bak continued, “We know that in order to increase adoption and ultimately, make plans more affordable and accessible for members, it requires a high-touch, hands-on approach with members – not just at open enrollment but throughout the healthcare journey. Forward-thinking brokers need clear insight into industry trends and new solutions that bring value to their clients. Our team of experienced industry leaders are exceptionally committed to being trusted advisors and helping our members to save up to $2,000 each year in plan contributions and out of pocket expenses.”

