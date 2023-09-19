Florida Panthers Announce Arena Naming Rights Agreement with Amerant Bank

Broward County Premier Hockey & Entertainment Venue Becomes Amerant Bank Arena

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Panthers and Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, jointly announced today that the new home for Panthers hockey and premier entertainment in Broward County will be Amerant Bank Arena.

“After a comprehensive search with WME Sports over the past year, we felt expanding our experienced and successful partnership with Amerant Bank would be the best business decision to align with both our goals of delivering first-class customer service and serving our local South Florida community,” said Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell. “We are grateful to Jerry Plush and the entire Amerant Bank leadership for their investment and shared commitment to South Florida and to the Florida Panthers, as well as the governments of Broward County and the City of Sunrise who worked with us to ensure a premier partnership.”

Both the Panthers and Amerant Bank, as the community bank of Broward, Miami Dade and Palm Beach counties, are committed to working together to give back to South Florida. Amerant Bank currently has four Broward County branches with another opening soon in Downtown Ft. Lauderdale, an operations center in Miramar, and recently announced a Broward County Regional Headquarters in Plantation.

Amerant Bank will continue their entitlement of the premium center-ice seating area 'Amerant Vault’ and remain a supporting partner of the Panthers Kids Club and youth hockey initiatives.

Last season, the Panthers and Amerant Bank partnered for the inaugural ‘Saves for Vets’ campaign to donate $40 per save made by a Panthers goaltender throughout the 2022-23 regular and postseason. With over 3,011 saves by Panthers goaltenders, $120,440 will be split and donated to nine veteran-focused nonprofit organizations including Broward County Community Development Corporation, Chariots On Ice Sled Hockey, DELIVER THE DREAM INC, Faith-Hope-Love-Charities, Inc., Heart2Heart Outreach of South Florida, Our Father's House Soup Kitchen Inc., Rebuilding Together Broward County, Inc, Soldiers' Angels and The 22 Project, Inc. within the South Florida area.

“Adding naming rights to the arena to the already strong and extensive partnership we have with the Panthers just seemed like the next logical next step for us,” said Amerant Bank Chairman and CEO Jerry Plush. “In addition to showing our support and alignment with Matt Caldwell and the Panthers organization, we are also excited to step up our commitment to the people and businesses in Broward County. We aim to be the bank of choice in the markets we serve and believe this is another big step we are taking to demonstrate that commitment.”

The Panthers and Amerant Bank partnership began in October 2021 when they became the first-ever official home helmet partner for the 2021-22 season. The following season Amerant expanded their investment in the organization by becoming the home and away helmet partner for the 2022-23 season, the ‘Official Bank of the Florida Panthers’ and entitling the arena’s premium club area to the Amerant Vault.

Amerant Bank Arena is the home of Florida Panthers hockey, concert headliners including Elton John, Harry Styles, Billboard Latin Music Awards, Luke Combs, and Aerosmith, as well as family events such as Monster Jam, Disney on Ice, Ringling Bros and more. Additionally, the venue has played host to the 2001 and 2015 National Hockey League Drafts and the 2003 and 2023 NHL All-Star Game, as well as acting as the annual home for Y100 Jingle Ball and AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic.

Amerant Bank Arena also hosts corporate functions, charity events, youth hockey games, seminars and much more for the South Florida community.

ABOUT AMERANT BANK

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2023, the company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

