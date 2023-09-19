Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of its Newest Franchise Location in Boise, Idaho

The opening of the Boise franchise will aid area residents with the removal of gophers, raccoons, bats, skunks, snakes and many more wildlife species from local homes, yards and gardens.

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise location in Boise, Idaho today. Owned and operated by Jared Rastetter and Dylan Hulse, the new location will serve the Ada, Adams, Blaine, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Payette, Valley and Washington Counties.

“There’s quite an array of wildlife species here in Idaho, and that means there are plenty of unwanted interactions between wildlife and humans,” said Jared Rastetter, Co-Owner of Critter Control of Boise. “Our goal is to make sure we provide the highest quality wildlife removal and home exclusion repair to ensure the safety of both Idaho’s residents and wildlife population.”

Boise stands as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. As urban areas expand and evolve, they inevitably disturb and displace local wildlife, leading to numerous animal species seeking refuge within homes and structures. The mission of Critter Control of Boise is to address this concern by safeguarding residents from potential threats posed by wildlife while upholding a humane approach towards handling animals. The region faces challenges with gophers, voles, bats, and raccoons, all of which fall well within Critter Control's realm of expertise.

“Idaho is filled with an eclectic wildlife population that comes into contact with humans quite often,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “We’re very excited for Jared and his team to be the first Critter Control location in the state and begin showing the exemplary work that comes with having our company’s services in your community. The Boise area presents ample opportunities for their expertise, and they are fully equipped to address them."

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.



Critter Control of Boise will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 6:00pm, Saturdays from 8:00am - 3:00pm and will be closed on Sundays. The franchise offers free home inspections for anyone who believes they may have a wildlife issue, and are offering a 10% discount on all services through October 2023. Residents in need of immediate assistance can contact the new Critter Control location at (208) 254-2948 or https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/idaho/boise .

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com.