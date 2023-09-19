TechStars Toronto and Schulich School of Business Announce Partnership

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York University’s Schulich School of Business and Techstars Toronto have formalized a new annual talent partnership, with six top Schulich MBAs assigned to support the accelerator and its cohort of 24 startups.



The MBA students will assist in developing marketing plans, lead generation, as well as help with financial forecasting/modeling, and will also support Techstars startup founders with achieving their in-program benchmarks and milestones.

“As we look to deepen our engagement across the country, we quickly realized the Schulich School of Business would be the perfect partner for us based upon their deep footprint in the Canadian business community, fast-growing reputation in the tech ecosystem and their ability to rapidly innovate,” says Alisha Golden, Investment Manager at Techstars Toronto.

The partnership also provides the six Schulich MBA students with access to Techstars workshops, resources and their community of founders and venture capital leaders. The students will work from both the Techstars Toronto office at OneEleven and at Schulich’s Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship on York University’s Keele Campus.

The first five Schulich MBA students hired include:

Aasma Pratap Singh (MBA ’24 - former Senior Consultant at EY and PwC India)

Harjot Singh Juneja (MBA ’24 - former Investment Analyst with Dexter Angels in India)

Abhishek Bapat (MBA ’24 - past intern at Define Capital)

Kumar Shanu (MBA ’23 - past intern with Telus Ventures)

Payal Aggarwal (MBA ’23 - former Founder Institute Program Manager)



“We couldn't be more thrilled and prouder of our students for securing these positions and pleased with our new partnership with Techstars Toronto,” says Schulich Dean Detlev Zwick. “This alliance reinforces the value of Schulich’s Entrepreneurial Studies Program and our Schulich Office of Innovation & Entrepreneurship while also providing our students with valuable, real-world experience.”

“Our office has worked hard over the last few years to establish ourselves as the go-to source for top-notch student talent in the startup and Venture Capital space,” says Chelsea Gray, Associate Director of Schulich’s Office of Innovation & Entrepreneurship. “Techstars adds to the tremendous growth we’ve seen in our work-integrated learning programs, and we are excited about the real-world experience and learning opportunities this partnership will unlock for our students.”

Today’s news continues a string of announcements from Schulich as the School becomes further embedded in Toronto’s tech ecosystem, having recently launched the Schulich MBA in Technology Leadership program, the Schulich Venture Studio (in partnership with OneEleven), and The Schulich Venture Academy (with a new series of MasterClass Venture Certificates in Capital, Talent, Finance and Operations).

Techstars is the world’s leading pre-seed and early-stage venture capital firm, investing in a diverse, global pool of entrepreneurs and high-growth companies with investments in over 3,500 early-stage startups. They have a highly diversified portfolio ranging from HealthTech and Fintech to Web3 and CleanTech, with startups from Miami and Silicon Valley to Lagos and London.

Techstars Toronto also announced they have signed on as an official sponsor of the ‘Schulich Startups VIP Series’, which connects Canadian tech leaders with the School’s ‘Schulich Startups’ community.

About Schulich School of Business:

Known as Canada’s Global Business School™, the Schulich School of Business in Toronto is ranked #1 in Canada and among the top programs in the world by a number of global surveys, including the Financial Times, The Economist, Forbes, and QS.



The School recently announced the launch of Schulich Tech MBA program to help develop the next generation of leaders for a business world that is increasingly tech driven and continues to build its Schulich Startups community for its students and recent graduates (who have raised $44M in funding in the past 18 months).

About TechStars:

Since the first Accelerator Program launched in 2006, Techstars has supported founders and delivered strong and consistent returns. To date, 3615 companies have graduated from Techstars cohorts, and has a $99.6B accelerator cumulative market capitalization. With companies raising over $1M as their average first time raise post program, they are one of the top accelerators in the world.

