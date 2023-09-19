CareCloud and Delaney Radiology Celebrate 10-Year Transformative Partnership

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, commemorates a decade-long partnership with Delaney Radiology and the indispensable role played by CareCloud's release of information (ROI) program throughout the past 10 years. This enduring collaboration has helped transform Delaney Radiology's operations, empowering them to streamline their medical records processes and channel their resources towards providing unparalleled patient care.



The Delaney Radiology facility offers a wide range of cutting-edge services, including various medical imaging services and screenings. As a leading radiology center, Delaney Radiology handles a substantial volume of medical records requests from attorneys, disability agencies, and liability insurances. Managing these requests is typically a labor-intensive and non-billable task for most healthcare practices.

Ten years ago, Delaney Radiology made the strategic decision to partner with CareCloud and enlist their ROI division to handle the intricate task of processing medical records requests. CareCloud's ROI program offered a comprehensive set of advantages that significantly alleviated the administrative burden on Delaney Radiology's staff:

Efficient Processing: CareCloud's ROI division takes care of all aspects of medical records requests, including correspondence and follow-up calls with attorney offices, disability agencies, and liability insurances. This allows Delaney Radiology's medical records personnel to focus on their core responsibilities, such as continuing care issues, enhancing operational efficiency.

Cost-Free Service: CareCloud's ROI program incurs no costs to the healthcare practice. All fees associated with the service are billed by CareCloud to the requesting agencies and are paid directly to CareCloud, ensuring that Delaney Radiology benefits from the service without any financial outlay.

Time and Labor Savings: By entrusting their ROI needs to CareCloud, Delaney Radiology has saved significant time, labor, and frustration. The ability to allocate personnel to other critical tasks has increased overall productivity within the practice.

Reduced Risk Exposure: CareCloud's ROI program also provides peace of mind by assuming liability for its handling of protected health information (PHI). This proactive approach limits Delaney Radiology's exposure to risks associated with PHI management.

Robin Marshall, director of accounts receivable at Delaney Radiology, expressed their satisfaction with the partnership. "CareCloud's release of information program has been a game-changer for our practice," Marshall stated. "It has saved us substantial time and money in labor costs, allowing us to focus on delivering top-notch radiology services. We trust CareCloud implicitly due to their exceptional service quality and professionalism."

Marshall's positive experience with CareCloud's ROI services even led her to recommend CareCloud to another radiology practice. This word-of-mouth referral emphasizes the confidence and trust that Delaney Radiology has in CareCloud's capabilities.

For more information about CareCloud's comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

