Sprout Social Recognized by Fortune Media as a 2023 Best Workplace in Technology

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been named to the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ List . This is Sprout’s second time being named to the prestigious list, which follows additional 2023 recognitions including Best Workplace for Millennials™, in Chicago™, Best Medium Workplace™ and to the PEOPLE Companies that Care® list.

To determine the ranking for the annual list, Fortune partnered with Great Place To Work® to analyze confidential survey feedback from over 162,000 employees in the tech industry about various elements of their experience, including trust in leadership, fair and respectful treatment of employees, team camaraderie and more. When it comes to employee experience, 91% of Sprout employees said Sprout Social is a great place to work , compared to the 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

“The social media industry is constantly evolving, and as a result, our team has the exciting opportunity to deliver products that revolutionize how businesses use social,” said Aaron Rankin, CTO, Sprout Social. “Working in a highly dynamic environment requires a great deal of agility and collaboration, and we’re proud that Sprout’s culture supports and prioritizes both of these attributes. We’re committed to setting the bar high for workplace culture in tech and are honored to see Sprout recognized as one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Following its acquisition of Repustate and Tagger Media , Sprout has executed an extensive product roadmap this year to bring more AI functionality to its customers and expand into the influencer marketing category. These milestones offer customers a more comprehensive platform while providing employees with the opportunity to shape an industry-leading product.

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Technology,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in technology is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what’s needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance.”

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s award-winning software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than over 162,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the technology industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com .

