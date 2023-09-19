PassiveLogic Announces Inaugural Keynote Event to Unveil Tools for Generative Autonomy

Event will detail PassiveLogic's full-stack platform that enables autonomy for any controlled system

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PassiveLogic , creator of the first platform for generative autonomy, will stream its inaugural keynote event at 11am MT on November 2, 2023. During the event, PassiveLogic will unveil and demonstrate its full-stack ecosystem of hardware and software products that enable generative autonomy for any controlled system; the most ambitious projects to advance the built world to date.



The keynote event, “PassiveLogic 2023 Launch Event: A Radical Breakthrough in Generative Autonomy”, marks a milestone in the company’s work to deliver full autonomy to the world. Generative autonomy is an essential development in artificial intelligence (AI), advancing the technology from monolithically trained, single-purpose applications to flexible, dynamic general-purpose systems. This technology is the basis for enabling full autonomy of any controlled system. Built on Quantum , the first physics-based digital twin standard and ontology for autonomous systems, PassiveLogic’s generative autonomy empowers anyone to design and implement their own autonomous system.

The event will feature presentations from CEO Troy Harvey, CTO Jeremy Fillingim, and some of the world’s leading experts in AI, digital twins, compilers, autonomous systems, generative design, user experience, and hardware who will provide a detailed look into PassiveLogic’s technology.

“We are thrilled to pull back the curtain on our innovation center in the heart of the Silicon Slopes and show the world the breakthrough technology our team has been building,” said Troy Harvey. “Attendees will see how PassiveLogic is ushering in a new era of generative AI, leveraging post deep-learning with a platform for generative autonomy, computable digital twins, and a full stack of technology to transform our built world.”

The event will include in-depth product demonstrations that will show viewers how PassiveLogic’s technologies will transform controlled systems.

Event Details:

Date: November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023 Time: 11am MT/1pm ET

11am MT/1pm ET Registration: PassiveLogic.com

