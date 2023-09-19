Orderly Network and MoonPay Simplify Fiat Onramps for dApp Builders, Streamlining Product Focus

Orderly Network Partners with MoonPay: Simplifying Fiat Onramps for dApp Builders

Singapore, Singapore, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiming to redefine access for dApp developers, Orderly Network proudly announces its strategic partnership with global crypto payment giant, MoonPay. This union stands as a testament to the growing push for self-custody and a clear transition from Centralized to Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

Despite the surge in DeFi adoption, many enthusiasts still use centralized exchanges (CEXs) as their gateway. This collaboration with MoonPay offers a direct bridge into the DeFi world, bypassing traditional CEXs. A fiat onramp has always been a massive barrier for dApp builders. Now, with the Orderly-MoonPay widget, soon to be a standout feature in the Orderly SDK, any dApp using Orderly will be able to accept fiat through MoonPay.

Further sweetening the deal for dApp builders, Orderly offers exclusive benefits. Enjoy VIP fee discounts with MoonPay and exclusive access to MoonPay's Business Development team, facilitating tailored feature requests exclusive to projects powered by Orderly Network.

“Our partnership with MoonPay wasn't just a choice; it was a strategic imperative. They are a globally recognized leader in Web3 infrastructure. This marks a stride towards shaping a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem. We're not just providing trading tools; we're crafting end-to-end infrastructure,” noted Arjun Arora, COO at Orderly Network.

"MoonPay’s infrastructure powers frictionless payment experiences for millions of users, and we’re eager to introduce this offering to developers leveraging Orderly Network,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Co-Founder at MoonPay. “Available in the Orderly SDK, developers can now implement our on-ramp solution to build user-friendly DeFi applications that champion self-custody.”

Both Orderly and MoonPay envision a barrier-free entry into DeFi, fostering a future where decentralization is not just a buzzword, but the norm.



About MoonPay:

MoonPay is the world's leading Web3 infrastructure company. It provides end-to-end solutions for payments, enterprise-scale digital asset and smart contracts minting, and world-class design to power Web3 strategies and ideas for the world's most iconic brands. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 500+ partners, including leading wallets, commercial brands, and applications. For more information, visit: https://www.moonpay.com/

About Orderly Network:

Orderly Network is an omnichain trading infrastructure that unifies liquidity across blockchains.

We are building the ultimate trading lego for seamless dApp integration by any builder on any blockchain. We are transforming DeFi by combining the transparency and composability of DEXs, with the speed and performance of CEXs.



