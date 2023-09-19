ConnectWise Announces PitchIT Accelerator Program Finalists for 2023

With $100k Investment on Offer, Each of the Finalists' Solutions Will be Judged at IT Nation Connect

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solutions providers (TSPs), has announced its annual PitchIT Accelerator Program finalists. Three startup vendors, vCIOToolbox, Nodeware, and Thread, participated in 16 weeks of business development training and emerged victorious from Battle Royale. Battle Royale, hosted by Channel Program and ConnectWise, occurred over three days and showcased 26 emerging technology vendors.



vCIOToolbox, Nodeware, and Thread will highlight their solutions at the premier MSP and TSP event, IT Nation Connect, in Orlando on November 8, 2023, at 3:00 PM EST. Judges will determine which vendor is awarded the $70,000 grand prize and who earns $30,000 as the runner-up. In addition, the three finalists each secure a free booth in the IT Nation Connect Solutions Pavilion and receive one-on-one coaching from former PitchIT champions.

Launched by ConnectWise in 2018, the PitchIT Accelerator Program allows ConnectWise to invest in its vendor partners. Solutions are showcased and success is incubated within the ConnectWise ecosystem. The continued support from previous finalists illustrates the impact this program has on managed service providers (MSPs) and TSPs. Kamalesh Srikanth, Head of Customer Experience at AlertOps and winner of PitchIT 2022, remains involved as a Head Coach for the 2023 finalists.

"Engaging in PitchIT was monumentally beneficial for us to gain exposure and expand our presence. Winning PitchIT last year was an amazing experience, but the knowledge, partners, and friends we gained are truly invaluable," said Srikanth. "Being a Head Coach, this year is exciting because we get to reinforce the knowledge we gained and help lead emerging vendors down the same path of success."

"Through its innovative and collaborative nature, PitchIT empowers the MSP and TSP communities," said Sean Lardo, ConnectWise Evangelist. "It's rewarding to witness technology thought leaders coming together and introducing new advancements to our industry. This year in particular, the competition is fierce, the number of applications record-breaking, and everyone is looking forward to final presentations."

For more information and to register for IT Nation Connect, visit: www.ConnectWise.com/theitnation.



To learn more about entering the PitchIT Accelerator Program in 2024, visit https://www.ConnectWise.com/theitnation/pitchit.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

ConnectWise Contact:

Sam Aurilia, Touchdown PR

512-599-4015

ConnectWise@touchdownpr.com