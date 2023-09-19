Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,389 in the last 365 days.

Epic Bio to Present at Upcoming BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series Event

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Bio, a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced that Amber Salzman, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Latest Advances in Genome / Epigenome Editing virtual event. The panel, titled “Latest Advances in Epigenetic Editing,” will be held Tuesday September 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The event will be made available live only to clients of BMO. Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their BMO representative.

About Epic Bio
Epic Bio is a leading epigenetic editing company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) includes the smallest Cas protein known to work in human cells, enabling in vivo delivery via a single AAV vector. Epic’s lead program, EPI-321, is in IND-enabling studies for treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD); additional programs seek to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), and other indications. The company is financially backed by Horizons Ventures and other leading investors. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


Investor Contact 

Shawn M. Cox
Epic Bio
Manager, Investor Relations, Corporate Communications
Shawn.cox@epic-bio.com

Media Contact 

Lisa Raffensperger 
Ten Bridge Communications 
lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com 
(617) 903-8783

Primary Logo

You just read:

Epic Bio to Present at Upcoming BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series Event

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more