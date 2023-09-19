LM Funding America Chairman and CEO Bruce Rodgers Interviewed on “The Big Biz Show”

TAMPA, FL, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding America participated in an interview with “The Big Biz Show,” an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated TV and radio show.

During the interview, Mr. Rodgers discussed the benefits of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, particularly the transparency that they provide, as well as the Company’s acquisition of the assets of Symbiont including its blockchain technology.

The interview aired on cable TV and streaming services, including Roku, as well as on radio via The Biz Talk Radio Network, Armed Forces Radio, and iHeart Media in 175 countries.

To access the full interview please click here .

Podcasts of the show are available on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Speaker.com, and TuneIn, as well as to subscribers of biztv.com or ytaclub.com.

About the Big Biz Show

Widely regarded as "Business with a Bite," the Big Biz Show is an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated radio and TV program. The fast-talking, hard-hitting show is hosted by Bob "Sully" Sullivan, who is also a weekly contributor on the FOX Business Network. For more information, go to bigbizshow.com.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

