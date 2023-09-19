Kustomer’s WhatsApp Integration Makes Instant Customer Resolutions Possible Anywhere in the World

A WhatsApp integration that can transform the way businesses connect with consumers globally and seamlessly by leveraging AI-powered Kustomer CRM data

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s fast-paced world, customers demand immediate and convenient interactions with businesses no matter the channel. To meet this growing need for seamless customer service, Kustomer , an industry-leading AI-powered conversational CRM, leads the way with its WhatsApp integration. The integration allows businesses to harness the power of WhatsApp’s global reach and Kustomer’s CRM data to deliver efficient omnichannel solutions that cater to consumers’ appetite for immediacy.



According to data gathered by Kustomer, 89 percent of consumers seek easier and more convenient ways to contact customer service, with 64 percent expressing a preference for communication channels used in their daily interactions with family and friends. Kustomer’s WhatsApp integration, leveraging Meta’s cloud API, sets a new standard for simplicity and effectiveness. With just a single click, businesses can easily connect their WhatsApp Business Account with Kustomer’s CRM platform, unlocking a myriad of possibilities for customer solutions.

Key features and highlights of Kustomer’s WhatsApp Integration include:

Proactive Customer Outreach: Utilize WhatsApp Message Templates directly within Kustomer to reach out proactively to customers who have given their permission, providing critical updates and personalized messages.

Enhanced Efficiency with Automation: In the face of limited resources and increasing support inquiries, the WhatsApp integration works in harmony with Kustomer’s powerful automation capabilities. Configure workflows, deploy the chatbot, aka Conversational Assistant, and use dynamic text to add a personal touch to all WhatsApp conversations.

WhatsApp Chatbots for Self-Service: Cater to the growing preference for self-service support with WhatsApp Conversational Assistant. Empower customers with order updates and seamless chatbot-to-agent handover for a smooth experience.

Admin Functionalities: An overview of easy ways admins can manage templates include: One central place for admins to easily manage WhatsApp templates Delight customers with an enriched chatbot experience that supports buttons, lists, and multimedia. Automate outbound messaging via WhatsApp Use WhatsApp actions to automate processes through workflows including, automatically performing a refund or cancellation Get complete WhatsApp billing transparency directly in the Kustomer billing UI

Transparent Pricing: The Kustomer WhatsApp integration is available on every plan at no additional cost so businesses can predict costs with no surprises. This peace of mind allows businesses to continue doing what they do best, which is supporting customers without worrying about inflated costs.

“With decades of experience, we understand the rapid nature of the industry and the need to evolve communication channels between companies and customers,” said Brad Birnbaum, CEO, Kustomer. “WhatsApp has grown to become the preferred messaging platform in many countries around the world. As it continues to evolve and innovate, its influence will grow, solidifying its status as a place to get business done. The way we have built our WhatsApp integration allows us to be nimble and move faster when it comes to scaling solutions for companies who want and need to support their customers on the channels of their choice.”

About Kustomer

Kustomer is the industry-leading conversational CRM platform helping businesses perfect every customer experience. Built with intelligent tools such as AI and Automation, no-code configuration, and a connected data platform that unifies data from multiple sources through a single timeline, Kustomer empowers businesses to operate with greater efficiency and deliver more personalized service to customers across any channel. For more information, please visit www.kustomer.com .