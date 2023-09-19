Cherokee Federal Achieves AWS Select Tier Services Partner Status

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherokee Federal, the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN).

The APN is a global community of 100,000 organizations across more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers. Cherokee Federal achieved AWS Select Tier Services Partner Status for its proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience supporting missions around the globe for more than 60 federal clients.

“We continue to make strategic investments in the advancement our IT capabilities in support of our government partners, especially within cloud services,” said Steven Bilby, president of Cherokee Federal. “Being a part of the APN allows us to further strengthen our robust platform of innovative solutions, enhance service delivery for our federal customers, and capitalize on opportunities for accelerated growth.”

As a globally recognized leader in information technology solutions and one of the largest providers in the federal market, Cherokee Federal’s team of companies remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence and providing comprehensive, best-in-class IT and cloud solutions.

Cherokee Federal is ranked on Bloomberg Government’s list of the top 200 federal contractors for the third consecutive time and on Washington Technology’s Top 100 list for the past five years.

Cherokee Federal brings demonstrated performance and an experienced team to help federal clients build solutions, solve complex challenges, and serve America’s interests across the globe. Visit cherokee-federal.com to learn more.

About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal is owned by Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America’s greatest challenges and serves Cherokee Nation with strong conviction and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Cherokee Nation Businesses

Cherokee Nation Businesses (CNB) is the tribally owned holding company of the largest Indian Nation in the United States. The Cherokee Nation and its businesses employ 11,000 people. CNB blends its heritage of ingenuity with modern business experience to solve complex challenges, serve clients nationwide and to remain one of the drivers of Cherokee Nation’s prosperity and stability. CNB owns companies in the consulting, health sciences, hospitality, real estate, technology, distribution and logistics, engineering, manufacturing, construction and environmental services industries. For more information, please visit www.CherokeeNationBusinesses.com or follow CNB on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

