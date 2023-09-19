Powerball Jackpot Up to Est. $672 Million

Submit Release
JACKSON, MISS. – The jackpot for the Wednesday, Sept. 20, Powerball® drawing is an estimated $672 million with an estimated cash value of $320.5 million.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 27th drawing in the current jackpot run and the 10th largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year history.

The Mega Millions®jackpot for tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 19, is an estimated $183 million with an estimated cash value of $87.4 million. One lucky player has until Friday, Sept. 22, to claim a Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 from the March 28 drawing. The ticket was purchased from Main Street Junction on West Beacon Street in Philadelphia.

Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is up to an estimated $139,000.

NASCAR Powerball Playoff Update

The field of semi-finalists in the race to $1 million has narrowed by four after the first elimination drawing in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff™ that occurred Saturday, Sept. 16. Stephanie Walker, from West Point, will represent Mississippi in the next round, competing with 11 other players from various states for a chance to win a VIP trip to NASCAR Championship Weekend™ at Phoenix Raceway and the $1 million grand prize.

