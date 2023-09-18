Governor Abbott Celebrates TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Center Renovation Project

TEXAS, September 18 - September 18, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the kickoff of TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Rehabilitation – Kirby Glen Center's renovation project in Houston. Renovations to this rehabilitation center—where the Governor recovered from the life-changing injury he sustained from a falling tree in 1984—will upgrade the facility to make it more accessible and comfortable for patients.



“In 1984, my life changed forever here in Texas when my spinal cord was crushed and I became a paraplegic,” said Governor Abbott. “I went to TIRR Memorial Hermann where the doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and staff further pieced my life back together and put me on the road to rehabilitation. There is one word that sums up what TIRR Memorial Hermann provides: independence. Everyone wants a sense of independence in their lives, especially those who have lost the ability to walk or have other physical compromises that hinder their ability to move around. What TIRR Memorial Hermann does is put a person back on to as independent of a life as they could possibly have. Thousands of people from across Texas and America come to TIRR Memorial Hermann to receive that kind of quality of care, and the lives of those people are forever better.”



The Governor was joined by TIRR Memorial Hermann CEO Rhonda Abbott, Memorial Hermann Foundation CEO Anne Neeson, Midland Energy CEO S. Javaid Anwar, and other local leaders.



During his remarks, Governor Abbott recounted his experience recovering at TIRR Memorial Hermann following his life-altering injury and highlighted the Center’s incredible staff. Additionally, the Governor noted how renovations will improve patient care at the facility by upgrading its lobby area, clinical office space, and more. Governor Abbott also presented a proclamation to CEO Neeson to commemorate the beginning of construction of the improved facility.



Learn more about TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Rehabilitation Center.

