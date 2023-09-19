Texas Again Leads All States For Annual Jobs Growth

TEXAS, September 19 - September 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated Texans and Texas employers on again leading all 50 states for annual jobs growth following the release of August employment data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Texas added 402,000 nonfarm jobs from August 2022 to August 2023.



“Texas leads the nation once again, creating more jobs over the last 12 months than any other state,” said Governor Abbott. “Meeting the needs of Texas employers by providing a pipeline of skilled workers is paramount to ensure expanded economic opportunity in communities across the state. That is why Texas continues to make significant investments in education, innovation, and workforce development. I am proud to connect more Texas employers to work-ready skilled Texans and more Texans to workforce training for higher-paying jobs and career advancement. Together, we are building an even greater Texas of tomorrow.”



Today’s BLS employment release follows the Governor’s announcement on Friday celebrating Texas again adding jobs at a faster rate than the nation as a whole over the last 12 months, growing at an annual rate of 3%, well above the growth rate for the nation at 2%. In August, Texas also again broke all previous records for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force.

